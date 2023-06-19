Indian state terrorism renders 107,903 children orphaned in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Almost thousands of fathers in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have lost their sons at the hands of brutal Indian troops (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the unending India's state terrorism over the past 34 years has rendered 107,903 children orphaned and 22,960 women widowed in the territory.

In IIOJK, hundreds of youth have lost and damaged their eyesight due to the firing of lethal pellets by Indian troops and paramilitary forces on peaceful protesters since 2010.

Hundreds of fathers, including APHC leaders, ulema, and human rights activists, APHC Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Meraajudin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Bilal Siddiqi, Ameer Hamza, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Abdul Rashid Dawoodi, Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, Abdul Majeed Dar Almadni, Muhammad Sharif Sartaj, Noor Muhammd Fayaz, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Advocate Zahid Ali, Zaffar Akbar Butt, human rights defenders Khurrum Parvez, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo and journalist Aasif Sultan, have been languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

These detainees are the worst victims of political vendetta by the Modi regime. Senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continues to remain under house detention in Srinagar since August 2019.

Thousands of Kashmiris, mostly children, are facing psychological trauma due illegal detentions of their parents and because of terror created by Indian forces in their continued cordon and search operations and losing their fathers by bullets of Indian troops and in the custody of the Indian Army, paramilitary and police personnel and also because of illegal detention in Indian jails.