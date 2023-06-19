UrduPoint.com

Indian State Terrorism Renders 107,903 Children Orphaned In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Indian state terrorism renders 107,903 children orphaned in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Almost thousands of fathers in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have lost their sons at the hands of brutal Indian troops (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the unending India's state terrorism over the past 34 years has rendered 107,903 children orphaned and 22,960 women widowed in the territory.

In IIOJK, hundreds of youth have lost and damaged their eyesight due to the firing of lethal pellets by Indian troops and paramilitary forces on peaceful protesters since 2010.

Hundreds of fathers, including APHC leaders, ulema, and human rights activists, APHC Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Meraajudin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Bilal Siddiqi, Ameer Hamza, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Abdul Rashid Dawoodi, Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, Abdul Majeed Dar Almadni, Muhammad Sharif Sartaj, Noor Muhammd Fayaz, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Advocate Zahid Ali, Zaffar Akbar Butt, human rights defenders Khurrum Parvez, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo and journalist Aasif Sultan, have been languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

These detainees are the worst victims of political vendetta by the Modi regime. Senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continues to remain under house detention in Srinagar since August 2019.

Thousands of Kashmiris, mostly children, are facing psychological trauma due illegal detentions of their parents and because of terror created by Indian forces in their continued cordon and search operations and losing their fathers by bullets of Indian troops and in the custody of the Indian Army, paramilitary and police personnel and also because of illegal detention in Indian jails.

Related Topics

India Firing Army Police Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Rashid Jammu Srinagar Shahid Yousuf Ahmed Butt Shakeel August Women 2019 Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2023

17 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 General Authority of Civil Aviation, ICAO sign col ..

General Authority of Civil Aviation, ICAO sign collaboration agreement

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian FM discuss promoting c ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian FM discuss promoting cooperation

9 hours ago
 SCCI highlights half-yearly achievements, plans

SCCI highlights half-yearly achievements, plans

14 hours ago
 Dubai Customs issues several customs policies for ..

Dubai Customs issues several customs policies for trade growth with partners

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.