Indian Step To Abrogate Special Status Of Kashmir An Attempt To Efface History: Richard Boucher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 02:52 PM

Indian step to abrogate special status of Kashmir an attempt to efface history: Richard Boucher

US former Assistant Secretary for South and Cent4rial Asian Affairs Richard Boucher has said the Indian move for abrogating special status of Kashmir is the worst step and is at attempt to erase history

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) US former Assistant Secretary for South and Cent4rial Asian Affairs Richard Boucher has said the Indian move for abrogating special status of Kashmir is the worst step and is at attempt to erase history.Talking to US news agency he said India has virtually imposed martial law in Occupied Kashmir.

This Indian move is an attempt to muffle right of plebiscite of Kashmiris.He further said the peace process in Afghanistan can also be affected due to Kashmir issue.

UN will find out some solution for the oppressed people of Kashmir, he hoped.He remarked the international community can not remain mute over the brutalities being perpetrated on Kashmiris.Members of Security Council will debate on Kashmir issue in the light of resolutions of UNSC.He warned that Indian steps have caused a hazardous situation in the region.To a question he said imposing curfew in the entire valley bears evidence Indian steps are illegal.

