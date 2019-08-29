UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Steps Put Regional Peace At Stake: Sh Rashid Shafique

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 09:12 PM

Indian steps put regional peace at stake: Sh Rashid Shafique

Indian steps have put the regional peace at stake as Indian Prime Minister made a historic blunder said Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Indian steps have put the regional peace at stake as Indian Prime Minister made a historic blunder said Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique.

Addressing participants of a rally organized by All Pakistan Private Schools Association taken out here on Thursday to express solidarity with Kashmiris of occupied Kashmir, he said Pakistan is standing with Kashmiris of occupied Kashmir.

The rally started from Rawalpindi Press Club which was participated by a large number of teachers and students of different private schools.

Sheikh Rashid Shafique said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi illegally tried to change status of occupied Kashmir which has put the peace of the entire region in danger.

He said, all peace loving people of the world were condemning the Indian Prime Minister's steps.

Shafique said, "We strongly condemn fascist move of India on occupied Kashmir which put regional peace at risk." He said that time has come for Kashmir's final freedom struggle and the war if imposed by India on Pakistan, it would be the last this time as Pakistan would give a befitting response to the Indian aggression.

Kashmir is on the brink of destruction due to barbarian and fascist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

He said 24 days curfew in Indian occupied Kashmir have doubled the miseries of the Kashmiris adding that 'Hitler' Modi had set an example of fascism by locking down Kashmiri Muslims.

He urged the Pakistani nation to stand with armed forces with full spirit to support the right of Kashmiri people to self-determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World Narendra Modi Rashid Rawalpindi Adolf Hitler Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives President of Globa ..

1 hour ago

Italian Ex-Senator Expects New Left-Wing Governmen ..

3 minutes ago

Gazprom Expects Lower Gas Exports to Europe in 201 ..

4 minutes ago

Senate session to continue till September 6

4 minutes ago

Instructions issued to schools, colleges in wake o ..

4 minutes ago

Security arrangements for Muharram reviewed in Naw ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.