Indian steps put regional peace at stake: Sh Rashid Shafique

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : Indian steps have put the regional peace at stake as Indian Prime Minister made a historic blunder said Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique.

Addressing participants of a rally organized by All Pakistan Private Schools Association taken out here on Thursday to express solidarity with Kashmiris of occupied Kashmir, he said Pakistan is standing with Kashmiris of occupied Kashmir.

The rally started from Rawalpindi Press Club which was participated by a large number of teachers and students of different private schools.

Sheikh Rashid Shafique said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi illegally tried to change status of occupied Kashmir which has put the peace of the entire region in danger.

He said, all peace loving people of the world were condemning the Indian Prime Minister's steps.

Shafique said, "We strongly condemn fascist move of India on occupied Kashmir which put regional peace at risk." He said that time has come for Kashmir's final freedom struggle and the war if imposed by India on Pakistan, it would be the last this time as Pakistan would give a befitting response to the Indian aggression.

Kashmir is on the brink of destruction due to barbarian and fascist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

He said 24 days curfew in Indian occupied Kashmir have doubled the miseries of the Kashmiris adding that 'Hitler' Modi had set an example of fascism by locking down Kashmiri Muslims.

He urged the Pakistani nation to stand with armed forces with full spirit to support the right of Kashmiri people to self-determination.