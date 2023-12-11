Open Menu

Indian Supreme Court Decision Is Based On Prejudice

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Indian Supreme Court decision is based on prejudice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Hurriyat leader Altaf Hussain Wani here on Monday said that the Indian Supreme Court decision was based on prejudice.

In a statement issued here, he said that there is no expectation of justice from the Indian Supreme Court and requested

the United Nations to take notice of India's illegal actions.

The United Nations made India bound by the Security Council resolutions of 1948, he added.

Related Topics

India Supreme Court Altaf Hussain United Nations From

Recent Stories

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the ..

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the Need for a Ceasefire in Gaza ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test chal ..

Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test challenge

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Region ..

Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Regional Government Communication

1 hour ago
 The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sa ..

The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sale in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 LHC directs police to present Khadija Shah at 2pm ..

LHC directs police to present Khadija Shah at 2pm today

3 hours ago
 Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in glob ..

Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in global market prices

3 hours ago
Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: M ..

Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: Masood

3 hours ago
 Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global ..

Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global brand ‘Zara’

3 hours ago
 Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral par ..

Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral part of country

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan