Indian Supreme Court decision is based on prejudice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Hurriyat leader Altaf Hussain Wani here on Monday said that the Indian Supreme Court decision was based on prejudice.

In a statement issued here, he said that there is no expectation of justice from the Indian Supreme Court and requested

the United Nations to take notice of India's illegal actions.

The United Nations made India bound by the Security Council resolutions of 1948, he added.