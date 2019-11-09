UrduPoint.com
Indian Supreme Court Decision On Babri Masjid Shredded Veneer Of Indian Secularism: Foreign Office

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 07:22 PM

Indian Supreme Court decision on Babri Masjid shredded veneer of Indian secularism: Foreign Office

Pakistan on Saturday while expressing its deep concern over the decision of Indian Supreme Court regarding the historic Babri Masjid, said the verdict had shredded the veneer of the so-called secularism of India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Saturday while expressing its deep concern over the decision of Indian Supreme Court regarding the historic Babri Masjid, said the verdict had shredded the veneer of the so-called secularism of India.

"This decision has shredded the veneer of the so-called secularism of India by making clear that minorities in India are no longer safe; they have to fear for their beliefs and for their places of worship," the Foreign Office spokesman said in a statement.

He said the decision had once again failed to uphold the demands of justice.

He said as the United Nations had recently noted that Indian Supreme Court's response to human rights petitions in the context of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir was slow, this decision pointed out that when it acted, it was unable to protect the interests of India's minorities.

"A process of re-writing history is underway in India in order to recast it in the image of a 'Hindu Rashtra' in pursuance of the Hindutva ideology. It is also fast affecting India's major institutions," he viewed.

The spokesman said the rising tide of extremist ideology in India, based on the belief of Hindu supremacy and exclusion, was a threat to regional peace and stability.

He urged the Indian government to ensure the protection of Muslims, their lives, rights and properties and avoid being yet again a silent spectator of Muslims becoming the victims of Hindu extremists and zealots.

The FO spokesman said the international community, the United Nations and other human rights organizations in particular should play their role by restraining India from its pursuit of an extremist ideology and to ensure equal rights and protection of the minorities in India.

