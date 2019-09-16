The Indian Supreme Court on Monday directed the Indian government to take steps for ensuring restoration of normal life in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The Indian Supreme Court on Monday directed the Indian government to take steps for ensuring restoration of normal life in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A three-judge bench comprising Indian Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SA Bobde and Justice SA Nazeer dictated the short order on a petition moved by Anuradha Bhasin, executive editor of the Kashmir Times, against the ongoing media and communications restrictions in the IOJ&K.

The bench ordered that the government should 'make all endeavours to ensure that normal life is restored' in the IOJ&K.

It further directed the government to ensure that people have access to healthcare facilities and schools, colleges and other educational institutions and public transport should function and operate normally.

All forms of communications, it added , should also be normalized.

The court while adjourning further hearing till September 30, directed the Indian government and other respondents to file their responses to the identical applications with their affidavits.

The decision was a clear rebuke to the Indian government's mantra over the worsening situation and disputed status of the occupied valley.

A number of petitions landed in the Indian top court after the Modi's led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on August 5, unilaterally and illegally scrapped Article 370 of the country's constitution stripping the special status of occupied Kashmir, followed by deployment of additional Indian troops in the IOJ&K.

The IOJ&K had been under military siege with complete lockdown entering into the second month, with media and communication blackout.

The UN Secretary General, Organization of the Islamic Cooperation, the European Union, US and UK parliamentarians, rights organizations and world leaders had also expressed their deep concerns over the grave situation in the IOJ&K and called upon India to ensure basic rights of the Kashmir people in the occupied valley.

They also stressed upon resolving the issue under the UNSC resolutions as an international dispute.