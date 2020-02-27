UrduPoint.com
Indian Supreme Court To Strike Down Citizen Amendment Act: Dr Ramesh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 06:21 PM

Indian Supreme Court to strike down Citizen Amendment Act: Dr Ramesh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Dr Ramesh Kumar has said that Supreme Court of India would strike down the Citizen Amendment Act introduced by the rulers of neighbouring country for minority community.

Within the Indian state, the people belonging to different school of thoughts had started expressing serious reservations over the CAA, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Dr Kumar further said people of ruling party in India had also taken out the protest demonstration against the controversial act being implemented for minority groups.

He was of the view that apex court of India could no longer be silent over the conflicting act which he added suppressing rights of people associated with other religion.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif, he said the physicians treating the former prime minister in London should produce the reports to the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), so that proper procedure could be adopted for the ailing leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The MNA said delaying tactics by PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif would malign the institutions granted him temporary bail for treatment abroad.

About performance of national accountability bureau, he said that reforms in NAB was inevitable to streamline the accountability process.

