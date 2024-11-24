Open Menu

Indian Supreme Court Weighs Kashmir Freedom Struggle Leader Yasin Malik's Trial Amid Security Concerns

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Indian Supreme Court weighs Kashmir freedom struggle leader Yasin Malik's trial amid security concerns

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 24 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Nov, 2024) In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court of India has reportedly emphasized the importance of a fair trial, drawing comparisons to the case of terrorist Ajmal Kasab, during the ongoing appeal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning veteran Kashmir freedom struggle leader Yasin Malik, says a report reaching here Sunday from across the line of control (LoC).

Malik, the report said, is embroiled in a fake case linked to the alleged killing of an Indian Air Force personnel.

As the CBI challenges a directive for Malik's physical appearance in a Jammu court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta expressed serious security concerns, highlighting potential risks to both Malik and witnesses involved in the trial.

The bench, comprising Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih, is currently deliberating on the matter, the report said.

In a related statement, Raja Muzaffar, US-based acting Chairman of Yasin Malik faction of tge JKLF- Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, on Sunday urged the Indian government to reconsider its stance on Malik, arguing that he should be viewed not as a terrorist, but rather as a figure akin to Gandhi or Nelson Mandela for the people of Kashmir, says a message reaching and released to the media here Sunday night.

The JKLF acting Chairman contends that acknowledging this perspective wad essential for resolving the longstanding issues in the region, emphasizing the need for political will to foster change, he concluded. Ends/ APP / AHR

