Indian Terrorism Can't Suppress Freedom Of Kashmiris: Usman Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:10 PM

Indian terrorism can't suppress freedom of Kashmiris: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Indian state-sponsored terrorism could not suppress the freedom passion of the Kashmiris, languishing in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In his message here on Monday, the CM said that Indian occupation forces had resorted to all kinds of violence in Occupied Kashmir while the unarmed civilians had continued their freedom struggle with their blood, adding that freedom was the right of the suppressed Kashmiris which they would get at any cost.

Usman Buzdar maintained that Indian cruelties had further inflamed the passion of freedom in the Kashmiris and India must understand that the freedom movement of Kashmiris could not be suppressed through torture and brutality.

He said that Pakistan would continue to raise voice for the Kashmiris at every forum.

"We pay tributes to the Kashmiris for their struggle for the right of self-determination and the international community must wake up and take notice of continued human rights violations in Occupied KashmirSlide clips to delete them," he concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

