Indian terrorist activities through its proxies in neighboring countries old phenomenon: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said the expansionist and anti-Muslim policies of Narendra Modi's regime in India had created great concerns at its internal and external fronts.

During his talk with a private news channel, he said the Indian terrorist activities through its proxies in neighboring countries were an old phenomenon but the Modi government had taken lead in adopting Hindutwa as its state narrative.

Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan had sufficient evidences of Indian involvement in terrorist acts through its paid agents and the Indian conspiracy against Pakistan was exposed with the arrest and revelations of its army officer Kulbhushan Jadhav.

He said it was disclosed by Jadhav that how India was operating in Pakistan through a strong nexus of spy network.

He asked the international community to take notice of Modi govenment's hostile policies towards its minorities and neighboring countries, particularly Pakistan.

He said Modi was black listed by the United States and other western countries due to his involvement in anti-Muslim riots in Gujrat, India.

To a question, he said the government's coalition partner Muttahida Qoumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had already disassociated itself from Altaf Hussain.

To another question, the minister said a handful elements were playing in the hands of enemy from South Africa and they were already disassociated by MQM-P.

About his terms with the cabinet members, he said he had no differences with any member of the cabinet and we all were united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.