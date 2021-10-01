Indian terrorists’ network damaged after Taliban’s Afghanistan: Rashid

(@fidahassanain)

Shaikh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to hold next elections in transparent manner through EVMs and the overseas Pakistanis will be given the right to vote in general elections.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Pont News-Oct 1st, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said government is making all-out efforts to provide relief to common man by checking the price hike.

Talking to Pakistan Television, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will form the next government after addressing the challenges of price hike and unemployment in the country.

Meanwhile, talking to a private television network, the Interior Minister said Pakistan has played unprecedented role for durable peace in Afghanistan.

He urged Muslim countries to come forward to provide humanitarian aid to Afghan people as Pakistan has been extending food items to Afghanistan.

Commenting on Indian’s role in Afghan territory, he said after control of Taliban, Indian terrorist network has badly been damaged.

The Minister said Pakistan has completed fencing along border to check the entry of terrorists groups from neighbouring region.

The Minister, appreciating the role of security institutions, said Pakistan armed forces are fully capable to handle any unusual situation in the region.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the game changer project, will be completed at all cost despite the hurdles being created by some international forces in its way.