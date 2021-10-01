UrduPoint.com

Indian Terrorists’ Network Damaged After Taliban’s Afghanistan: Rashid

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 56 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 11:47 AM

Indian terrorists’ network damaged after Taliban’s Afghanistan: Rashid

Shaikh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to hold next elections in transparent manner through EVMs and the overseas Pakistanis will be given the right to vote in general elections.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Pont News-Oct 1st, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said government is making all-out efforts to provide relief to common man by checking the price hike.

Talking to Pakistan Television, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will form the next government after addressing the challenges of price hike and unemployment in the country.

Shaikh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to hold next elections in transparent manner through EVMs and the overseas Pakistanis will be given the right to vote in general elections.

Meanwhile, talking to a private television network, the Interior Minister said Pakistan has played unprecedented role for durable peace in Afghanistan.

He urged Muslim countries to come forward to provide humanitarian aid to Afghan people as Pakistan has been extending food items to Afghanistan.

Commenting on Indian’s role in Afghan territory, he said after control of Taliban, Indian terrorist network has badly been damaged.

The Minister said Pakistan has completed fencing along border to check the entry of terrorists groups from neighbouring region.

The Minister, appreciating the role of security institutions, said Pakistan armed forces are fully capable to handle any unusual situation in the region.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the game changer project, will be completed at all cost despite the hurdles being created by some international forces in its way.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Terrorist Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Interior Minister Vote CPEC Rashid Man Price Border Muslim TV All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited PTV

Recent Stories

Police to ensure friendly ecology, resolve public ..

Police to ensure friendly ecology, resolve public complaints on priority: IGP

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st October 2021

4 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAE’s prominent regiona ..

Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAE’s prominent regional, international stature: Anwa ..

11 hours ago
 Update: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed att ..

Update: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend opening ceremony of Expo 2 ..

12 hours ago
 AED1.285 bn interim cash dividend approved by ADNO ..

AED1.285 bn interim cash dividend approved by ADNOC Distribution board for first ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.