Indian Tramples Down UN Resolution Under Intoxication Of POWR : Siraj Ul Haq

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 04:27 PM

Indian tramples down UN resolution under intoxication of POWR : Siraj Ul Haq

Siraj Ul Haq, Chief of Jumaat e Islami (JI), has said that India has trampled down the resolutions of United Nations (UN) under intoxication of power but it cannot occupy Kashmiris at gun point

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) Siraj Ul Haq, Chief of Jumaat e Islami (JI), has said that India has trampled down the resolutions of United Nations (UN) under intoxication of power but it cannot occupy Kashmiris at gun point.On Monday, in a statement, he told that International Community should strictly take a notice of Indian atrocities and that Pakistan will stand by Kashmiris till shedding its last drop of blood.

