Indian Troops Again Raise White Flag After Retaliation By Pakistan Army At LoC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Indian troops once again raised the white flag after facing a strong and effective response from the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC), security sources said on Thursday.
The latest incident took place at Dharamsal 2 post, opposite the Buttel sector, where Indian forces surrendered following a forceful counterattack by Pakistani troops.
Security officials confirmed that the white flag raised by Indian soldiers signalled an admission of defeat after their failed attempt at aggression.
“The cowardly actions of Indian forces are being met with a firm and powerful response from the Pakistan Army,” the sources said, reaffirming the military’s commitment to protecting the country's borders from any provocation.
