Indian Troops Arrest Dozens Of Youth During CASOs, House Raids In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 06:53 PM

Indian troops arrest dozens of youth during CASOs, house raids in IIOJK

Indian troops arrested dozens of youths during Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) and house raids in different areas of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):Indian troops arrested dozens of youths during Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) and house raids in different areas of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Indian troops and personnel of paramilitary and police during their continued house raids and search operations arrested dozens of youth in different areas of Srinagar, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua districts.

The troops also conducted search operations in Kupwara, Poonch, Rajouri and other areas to intimidate the people who are demanding the right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, members of civil society, political experts and analysts in Srinagar while talking to the media personnel have expressed serious concern over the grim human rights situation in the territory saying that the Kashmiris have been living in a dire situation created by more than one million Indian troops and New Delhi-controlled new agencies like National Investigation Agency (NIA) and State Implementing Agency (SIA).

They said "human rights violations in the territory have witnessed an unprecedented spike since the abrogation of special status of IIOJK by the Narendra Modi-led Hindutva government on August 05, 2019.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its puppet regime, " have turned Kashmir into a giant open-air prison denying even basic human rights to its residents. Common is fed up with daily cordons, searches, repression, and torture, they added.

The civil society members and experts urged the world bodies including the UN, OIC, and the EU to come forward in a big way to rescue the beleaguered Kashmiri people from the quagmire they have been thrust into as a result of foreign occupation.

