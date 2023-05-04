Indian Troops Arrest Four Youth In IIOJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops arrested four youth in Srinagar and Jammu region.
The troops during a raid arrested a youth who was working in a hotel as a driver in Srinagar.
Indian troops and police personnel arrested three more youth who were travelling in a truck in Kathua district of Jammu region, KMS reported.
Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have deployed more Indian troops and police personnel in Srinagar and other areas ahead of the G-20 meeting being hosted by the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government in Srinagar later this month.