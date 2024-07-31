Open Menu

Indian Troops Arrest Kashmiri Youth During Ongoing Search Operations In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Indian forces arrested at least one Kashmiri youth in Poonch district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

(IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth named Abdul Khalil was arrested by Indian forces personnel during a cordon and search operation in Surankote area of the district, Indian officials said.

Indian forces personnel claimed that Khalil is an upper ground activist of ongoing freedom struggle.

The officials claimed that a mobile phone with multiple SIM cards were recovered from the possession of the arrested youth.

