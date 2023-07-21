Indian troops arrest one more youth in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Indian troops arrested one more youth in South Kashmir's Shopian district in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in the wee hours of Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth was arrested from the Imamsahib area of the district.

A senior police officer claimed that a person attempted to snatch a weapon from SOG personnel near the camp at Imamsahib and with quick action, the snatcher was, however, arrested on the spot.

On the other hand, Indian troops claimed to have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in the Tangdhar area of Kupwara district.

Meanwhile, India's dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with Indian paramilitary personnel raided several houses and harassed inmates in the Baramulla, Pulwama, and Shopian districts of the Kashmir Valley.