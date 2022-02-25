Indian troops arrest seven Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Local forces arrested seven youth in Budgam, Baramulla and Kishtwar districts, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, .

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops during cordon and search operations arrested two youth in Aarath, area of Budgam, and another youth in Baramulla district.

Indian troops in another cordon and search operation arrested four youth in Dool Dhar, area of Kishtwar district.

The troops shifted them to different interrogation centers, the reports said.