UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Arrest Seven Kashmiri Youth In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Indian troops arrest seven Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Local forces arrested seven youth in Budgam, Baramulla and Kishtwar districts, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, .

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops during cordon and search operations arrested two youth in Aarath, area of Budgam, and another youth in Baramulla district.

Indian troops in another cordon and search operation arrested four youth in Dool Dhar, area of Kishtwar district.

The troops shifted them to different interrogation centers, the reports said.

Related Topics

India Jammu Media

Recent Stories

'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says Presiden ..

'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says President Zelensky

31 minutes ago
 Govt working on safe evacuation of all Pakistanis ..

Govt working on safe evacuation of all Pakistanis in Ukraine: Dr.Noel Israel

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th February 2022

2 hours ago
 PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

15 hours ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>