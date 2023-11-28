Indian Troops Arrest Two Youth In IIOJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2023 | 09:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Indian forces’ personnel arrested two youth in the Kupwara district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and
Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were arrested during a cordon and search operation in Gushi area of the district.
The troops claimed that the youth were overground workers of the ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination. They also seized their mobile phones.
Meanwhile, cordon and search operations also continued in different areas of Poonch and Rajouri districts.