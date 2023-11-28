Open Menu

Indian Troops Arrest Two Youth In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Indian troops arrest two youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Indian forces’ personnel arrested two youth in the Kupwara district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and

Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were arrested during a cordon and search operation in Gushi area of the district.

The troops claimed that the youth were overground workers of the ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination. They also seized their mobile phones.

Meanwhile, cordon and search operations also continued in different areas of Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Related Topics

India Mobile Jammu Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

40 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

1 hour ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

10 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

11 hours ago
 Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

11 hours ago
 Interpol president targeted by torture complaint i ..

Interpol president targeted by torture complaint in Austria

11 hours ago
Stock markets dip as US inflation comes into view

Stock markets dip as US inflation comes into view

11 hours ago
 Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after cl ..

Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after clashes killed 13 soldiers

11 hours ago
 Oath-taking ceremony held at SPC

Oath-taking ceremony held at SPC

11 hours ago
 Poland's conservatives propose minority govt

Poland's conservatives propose minority govt

11 hours ago
 FM, VP EU Parliament agree to strengthen bilateral ..

FM, VP EU Parliament agree to strengthen bilateral relations

11 hours ago
 PIC, Transparency Int’l promote proactive disclo ..

PIC, Transparency Int’l promote proactive disclosure under RTI Act

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan