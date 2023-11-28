Indian troops arrest two youth in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Indian forces’ personnel arrested two youth in the Kupwara district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and

Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were arrested during a cordon and search operation in Gushi area of the district.

The troops claimed that the youth were overground workers of the ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination. They also seized their mobile phones.

Meanwhile, cordon and search operations also continued in different areas of Poonch and Rajouri districts.