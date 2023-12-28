Open Menu

Indian Troops Arrest Youth In Baramulla

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Indian troops arrest youth in Baramulla

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Indian troops arrested a youth in Baramulla district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth, identified as Imran Qayoom, was arrested by the Indian army’s Rashtriya Rifles during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the Kreeri area of the district.

The Indian troops, justifying the arrest, dubbed the youth a militant and claimed to have recovered a pistol, a magazine and nine pistol rounds from his possession.

