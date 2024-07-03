Indian troops arrest youth in Baramulla, conduct multiple raids in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Indian troops have detained a youth in Baramulla district of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops arrested Shakir Ahmad during a cordon and search operation at Eco Park Crossing in Baramulla. Authorities claimed to have found incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition in his possession, leading to his booking under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Additionally, Indian troops reported the recovery of a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives during a search operation in the Nangari forest area of Kupwara district.

In a separate series of operations, Indian troops launched extensive search and house raids in various areas including Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi districts. These operations also targeted temporary shelters, or ‘Dhoks,’ used by members of the Gujjar community during their seasonal stays.

Meanwhile, Indian police detained two drivers and impounded two identical commercial passenger vehicles, both of the same color and bearing identical registration numbers, at the bus stand in Jammu city.