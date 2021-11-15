Indian troops barge into houses in Srinagar, harass inmates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Indian troops continued so-called cordon and search operations to harass people in Srinagar and other parts of the territory, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The troops barged into the houses in Jamalata area of Srinagar on Sunday night and harassed the inmates.

The operation was conducted after a policeman was injured in an attack in the area, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The troops also continued search operations in different places of Shopian, Pulwama, Baramulla, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

It is worth mentioning here that India has rushed thousands of extra troops to the occupied Jammu and Kashmir turning the territory into world's largest open-air prison.

Kashmiris are killed, tortured and arrest