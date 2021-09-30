Indian troops beat up Darul Uloom students in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Indian troops terrorized and ruthlessly beat up Darul Uloom students in Shopian district, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops during a cordon and search operation in night hours barged into the campus of a Darul Uloom in Keller area of the district and ruthlessly beat up the students and a teacher.

The troops also threatened and terrorized them.

The Indian forces furthering the Hindutva agenda of Narendra Modi-led fascist government are compelling us to vacate this school, a resident of the area told mediamen.