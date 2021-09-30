UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Beat Up Darul Uloom Students In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Indian troops beat up Darul Uloom students in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Indian troops terrorized and ruthlessly beat up Darul Uloom students in Shopian district, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops during a cordon and search operation in night hours barged into the campus of a Darul Uloom in Keller area of the district and ruthlessly beat up the students and a teacher.

The troops also threatened and terrorized them.

The Indian forces furthering the Hindutva agenda of Narendra Modi-led fascist government are compelling us to vacate this school, a resident of the area told mediamen.

Related Topics

India Threatened Jammu Media Government

Recent Stories

realme C25s Wins Accolades from the Technology Fra ..

Realme C25s Wins Accolades from the Technology Fraternity

5 seconds ago
 LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

15 minutes ago
 ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will t ..

ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will take part in 16-day training ca ..

22 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar spills the beans for fans about her upc ..

Saba Qamar spills the beans for fans about her upcoming song

28 minutes ago
 AED6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions ..

AED6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

40 minutes ago
 34,365 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

34,365 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.