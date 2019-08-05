UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Build-up Can't Push Pakistan Back From Supporting Kashmiris: Saifullah Niazi

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

Indian troops build-up can't push Pakistan back from supporting Kashmiris: Saifullah Niazi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Niazi Sunday said Indian troops build-up in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) and aggressive and irresponsible behaviour of its forces could not push Pakistan back from supporting the Kashmiris.

The PTI leader, in a statement, said the Indian forces were targeting innocent civilians on both sides of the Line of Control (LOC). It was yet another form of "Indian terrorism", he added.

"It is high time that world forums, human rights organizations and the United Nations must take a notice of India using cluster bombs," he said.

Saifullah Niazi expressed the hope that the people of Kashmir would soon get rid of the oppressor.

