Indian Troops Can Kill Anyone For Money: JKPA

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

Indian troops can kill anyone for money: JKPA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association (JKPA) has said Shopain fake encounter proved that how life of a Kashmiri people is cheap for Indian occupation forces.

JKPA Chairman Aquib Wani said, "The charge sheet of police authorities show that Indian Army officers killed three innocent and unarmed boys for a cash reward of Rs2 million which is highly shameful, unethical and immoral," Kashmir Media Service reported.

"It is responsibility of the world bodies to take it seriously as it posed a great threat to life and security of Kashmiris," he demanded.

Aquib Wani said the police charge sheet had shown that Indian troops could kill anybody labeling them as militants for small money.

More Stories From Pakistan

