Indian Troops Commit Grass Violation In IOK: Fakhar Imam

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 07:14 PM

Indian troops commit grass violation in IOK: Fakhar Imam

Chairman Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir, Syed Fakhar Imam, Monday criticized the Indian aggression in Indian Occupied Kashmir on Burhan Wani's death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir, Syed Fakhar Imam, Monday criticized the Indian aggression in Indian Occupied Kashmir on Burhan Wani's death anniversary.

While talking to Pakistan Television (ptv) exclusively he said the Special Committee was formed to protect the human rights in the disputed region and according to UN's last year's report the Indian troops had committed grass human rights' violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

India went to the United Nations Security Council that promised to hold a plebiscite to secure the Kashmiris' rights, but still the UN failed to implement on its resolution, he stated.

One lac innocent Kashmiris had lost their lives in the last three decades in the hands of Indian Army and more than 13000 women were raped, adding first time in the history of the world the Indian forces used pallet guns on freedom fighters and innocent people including children and women, many of the victims had lost their eye-sight, he mentioned.

"Raising the voice in the favour of Kashmir issue is the top priority of the incumbent government," he responded to a question.

