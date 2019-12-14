'Indian troops committing grave HR violations in IOK': Pervaiz Ahmad

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Advocate Pervaiz Ahmed Shah, has said that Indian troops are committing grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Advocate Pervaiz Ahmed Shah, has said that Indian troops are committing grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service , Pervaiz Ahmed Shah in a statement said that the Indian government had imposed military siege and communications blockade on August 5 in occupied Kashmir when it scrapped its special status and divided it into two union territories.

He said that more than nine lakh Indian troops were spreading panic and fear in occupied Kashmir.

He said that the continued lockdown and restrictions had led to severe shortages of medicines, food and other essential commodities in the occupied territory.

He said that the people of Kashmir had rejected the August 5 illegal and unilateral move by the Modi-led Indian communal government.

He appealed to the world community to impress upon India to stop its atrocities in occupied Kashmir and resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and Kashmiris' aspirations.