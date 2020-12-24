Indian troops committing worst kind of HR violations in IIOJK: JKEM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement (JKEM), a constituent of APHC, has said the Indian troops were committing the worst kind of human rights violations in the territory to suppress the Kashmiris' freedom struggle.

JKEM spokesman in statement issued from Srinagar said that Indian troops were harassing and torturing the innocent people in the territory, Kashmir Media Service reported on Thursday.

He said India had a misconception that it would be able to suppress the Kashmiris' spirit for freedom through the killing of innocent youth and other tactics of oppression. He said the Indian brutal tactics cannot change the basic reality of the Kashmir dispute.

The spokesman lamented the Indian troops were committing genocide of Kashmiris to turn Muslim majority into a minority. He urged India to give up its oppressive policy on Kashmir and resolve the lingering dispute by giving Kashmiris their right to self-determination according to the United Nations resolutions.

He denounced the continued illegal detention of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, and her two associates, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi, in the infamous New Delhi's Tihar Jail. He appealed the international community to force India to immediately release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.