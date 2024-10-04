Indian troops continue CASOs in Baramulla, Kishtwar districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in Baramulla and Kishtwar districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation in Kishtwar’s Chatroo area extended into their second day today, involving significant deployments of the Indian army and paramilitary forces, KMS reported.

In Baramulla, troops maintained their operation in the Kreeri area, which commenced late Thursday evening.

Extensive contingents of Indian forces have sealed all entry and exit points in both Chatroo and Kreeri areas.

The operations were going on till last reports came in.