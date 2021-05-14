Indian troops continue CASOs in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Indian troops continued their violent cordon and search operations (CASOs) in Shopian and Pulwama districts of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Indian troops continued their CASOs in Nagabal and Wahibugh and several other areas of Shopian and Pulwama districts on second consecutive day on Friday, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The residents of these areas told media that the military operations had made their life miserable.