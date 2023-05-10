UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Continue CASOs In Rajouri, Poonch Districts

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Indian troops continued their violent cordon and search operations on the 6th consecutive day in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The operation started on Friday morning when five Indian forces' personnel were killed in a blast at Kesari.

Later, Indian troops martyred an innocent youth in a fake encounter in the same area, KMS reported.

Meanwhile, the schools were closed, today, after the Indian army and paramilitary personnel launched a massive cordon and search operation in Khakha Nawan, Purani Poonch, Jernally Mohalla and Poonch town in the Poonch district.

However, the search operation continued on the 21st consecutive day, today, in several areas of the district.

