UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Continue CASOs In Several Areas Of IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Indian troops continue CASOs in several areas of IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Indian troops continued to use arbitrary cordon and search operations in different parts of the territory Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops and paramilitary personnel continued their search operation on fifth consecutive day, today, in Mishipora area of Kulgam district.

The forces' personnel have sealed all the entry and exit points of Mishipora causing difficulties to the local residents and creating an atmosphere of fear in the area.

The troops continued their military operations at different places in Srinagar, Islamabad, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Badgam, Kishtwar, Doda, Poonch and Rajouri districts.

The forces' personnel during the operations harassed the people mainly youth and summoned them to the nearby police stations and army camps.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Army Police Jammu Srinagar Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

2 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

10 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

11 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

11 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.