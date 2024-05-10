Indian troops continue CASOs in various IIOJK districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Indian troops continue their violent cordon and search operations (CASOs) in different areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the personnel of Indian army, paramilitary, police and VDG (so-called Village Defence Guards) continued the cordon and search operations on the 7th successive day today in different areas of Poonch, Rajouri and Doda districts.

They are using drones and sniffer dogs during these operations, launched immediately after a convoy of Indian Air Force was attacked in Surankote area of Poonch on Saturday.

One IAF soldier was killed and several others injured in the attack. According to the Indian officials, over two dozen persons have been detained for questioning so far.

On the other hand, the Indian troops also continued cordon and search operations in different areas of Udhampur and Kathua districts. The operations in the areas entered 13th day today.

Meanwhile, cordon and search operations also continued in Srinagar, Baramulla, Kupwara, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian and Islamabad districts of IIOJK.