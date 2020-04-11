Indian troops continue CFVs; two more civilians injured: DG ISPR

Indian Army troops in its continued ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the line of control (LoC) have deliberately targeted civilian population in Nikial Sector and seriously injured two people including an eighteen year old girl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Indian Army troops in its continued ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the line of control (LoC) have deliberately targeted civilian population in Nikial Sector and seriously injured two people including an eighteen year old girl.

In a tweet, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said: "Indian Army resorted to unprovoked fire in Nikial Sector deliberately targeting civilian population. CFVs being responded befittingly by Pak army troops."He added that due to indiscriminate fire of Indian artillery at Mohra village two civilians including 18 years old girl sustained serious injuries.

He went on to mention that in the last 24 hours around six citizens including two girls were injured and evacuated to nearby health facilities for necessary medical care.