Indian troops continue killing spree in IIOJK: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have intensified the extra-judicial killing of Kashmiris in the so-called cordon and search operations in the territory.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service maintained that the troops martyred two more youth during a CASO in Sumlar area of Bandipora district, today, taking the number of slain youth in the territory to four within 24 hours. The troops martyred two youth during a military operation in Sopore town of Baramulla district, yesterday.

The report pointed out that the troops have martyred 28 Kashmiris in the ongoing month of July so far while 16 Kashmiris were shot dead by the brutal occupational troops in the last month of June. It maintained that Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism had martyred 95,806 Kashmiris since January 1989 till 30 June, 2021 in IIOJK.

"Gross and systematic human rights violations are being perpetrated by Indian troops on daily basis in IIOJK.

Modi should know that no amount of Indian brutalization will be able to subjugate the Kashmiris. World history is witness to the fact that freedom movements can never be suppressed through oppression," it said.

The report said the people of IIOJK have rejected Indian state terrorism and they firmly stand with the freedom struggle. India can't break the Kashmiris' will for freedom by resorting to wanton killings in IIOJK, it added.

The KMS report maintained that Kashmiris through their sacrifices are giving a clear message to India that they will not submit to its military might. It said, Kashmiri people are determined to free their motherland from Indian clutches against all odds.

The report said Narendra Modi and his henchmen must be held responsible for their crimes against humanity in IIOJK. Indian defeat is writing on the wall; Kashmiris are destined to win freedom, it further added.