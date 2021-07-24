UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Continue Killing Spree In IIOJK: Report

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Indian troops continue killing spree in IIOJK: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have intensified the extra-judicial killing of Kashmiris in the so-called cordon and search operations in the territory.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service maintained that the troops martyred two more youth during a CASO in Sumlar area of Bandipora district, today, taking the number of slain youth in the territory to four within 24 hours. The troops martyred two youth during a military operation in Sopore town of Baramulla district, yesterday.

The report pointed out that the troops have martyred 28 Kashmiris in the ongoing month of July so far while 16 Kashmiris were shot dead by the brutal occupational troops in the last month of June. It maintained that Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism had martyred 95,806 Kashmiris since January 1989 till 30 June, 2021 in IIOJK.

"Gross and systematic human rights violations are being perpetrated by Indian troops on daily basis in IIOJK.

Modi should know that no amount of Indian brutalization will be able to subjugate the Kashmiris. World history is witness to the fact that freedom movements can never be suppressed through oppression," it said.

The report said the people of IIOJK have rejected Indian state terrorism and they firmly stand with the freedom struggle. India can't break the Kashmiris' will for freedom by resorting to wanton killings in IIOJK, it added.

The KMS report maintained that Kashmiris through their sacrifices are giving a clear message to India that they will not submit to its military might. It said, Kashmiri people are determined to free their motherland from Indian clutches against all odds.

The report said Narendra Modi and his henchmen must be held responsible for their crimes against humanity in IIOJK. Indian defeat is writing on the wall; Kashmiris are destined to win freedom, it further added.

Related Topics

India Dead World Narendra Modi Sopore Jammu January June July Media All From

Recent Stories

World Karate Federation discusses debut programme ..

17 minutes ago

China provides over 600 mn COVID-19 vaccine doses ..

47 minutes ago

ADIHEX, The Game Fair in UK sign promising partner ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Tokyo Olympics: Moving forward, united ..

2 hours ago

Youth’s most favored smartphone Infinix NOTE 10 ..

3 hours ago

The HUAWEI BAND 6 opens Pre-bookings Nationwide

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.