Indian troops continue massive CASO in Poonch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Indian troops continue a massive cordon and search operation in the Poonch district of Jammu region on the third consecutive day on Saturday.

Indian troops and paramilitary personnel launched the operation in the Mendhar area of the district on Thursday.

The troops also fired several rounds of guns during the operation, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A traffic official said the vehicular traffic on the highway between Bhimber Gali and Jaranwali Gali also remained suspended.