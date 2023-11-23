Open Menu

Indian Troops Continue Massive CASO In Rajouri

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Indian troops continue massive CASO in Rajouri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Indian troops continue their massive cordon and search operation (CASO) in Rajouri district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian forces’ personnel had launched the CASO in different villages in Kalakote area of the Rajouri district here Sunday and the searches were still going on.

Two Indian Army Captains and two soldiers were killed while three others including a Major were critically injured in an attack during the operation in Bajimaal Dharmsal area of the district, the other day.

