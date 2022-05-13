UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Continue Massive Search Operations In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops and paramilitary forces continued massive search operations in different areas of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops conducted operations in different towns, villages and Mohallas of Srinagar, Kupwara, Bandipore, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Badgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch and Samba districts to create an atmosphere of fear and terror.

The entire exercise is aimed at silencing the voice for right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

The joint operations led by Indian army, Border Security Force and Central Reserve Police Force are underway in different villages and areas of Jammu region and as well as Jammu-Srinagar highway.

