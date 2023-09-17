'Indian troops continue to ruthlessly kill innocent people in held Kashmir': report

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Indian troops continue to ruthlessly kill innocent Kashmiri people and the Modi regime is on a mission to systematically target youth through extrajudicial killings in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A report released by Kashmir Media Service on Sunday said the Indian troops killed three more Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter in Uri area of Baramulla, yesterday, and over 800 people have been killed by brutal Indian troops since 5 Aug 2019 till date in the territory. As many as 96,233 Kashmiris have been murdered by Indian troops since January 1989 to August 31, 2023 in IIOJK, it lamented.

It said Indian troops are killing innocent Kashmiri youth in staged encounters for cash rewards, adding the killer Indian troops are enjoying impunity under the garb of draconian laws in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The report said the killing spree in the territory is meant to terrorize the Kashmiris but the people of Kashmir will never forget the warm blood of their young martyrs and everyday killings won't make Kashmiris relent in their pursuit of freedomThe international community needs to intervene to stop innocent killings in Kashmir, it maintained.