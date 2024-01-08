Open Menu

Indian Troops Continue Violent CASOs In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2024 | 08:04 PM

Indian troops continue violent CASOs in IIOJK

Indian troops continued violent cordon and search operations (CASOs) in different areas of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Indian troops continued violent cordon and search operations (CASOs) in different areas of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops conducted the operations in the name of so-called suspicious movements in different areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts since December 21, 2023.

The troops, during operations, barge into houses and harass inmates asking them to work with the Indian army as their informers against the pro-freedom activists otherwise they will be interrogated as the Indian army did on December 22, 2023, in the same districts in which three civilians were martyred in custody and many were injured.

The troops also continued cordon and search operations in Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama areas.

