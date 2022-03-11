Indian troops continuously killing innocent people in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Indian troops are continuously killing innocent people, particularly youth, during the so-called cordon and search operations (CASOs) and fake encounters in Indian illegally occupied Kashmir.

In their latest killing spree in the occupied territory, the troops martyred three more youth in separate violent military operations in Pulwama and Srinagar districts on Thursday, said a report released by Kashmir Media Service on Friday.

It said, over 95980 people fell to Indian bullets during the last 32 years in IIOJK, adding that everyday killing of Kashmiris is testimony to the Indian brutalities in the territory.

The report lamented that extrajudicial killings during violent CASOs had become a daily affair in the occupied territory, adding that the Kashmiris' lives were at the mercy of occupational troops.

It said that the people of Kashmir had been bearing the cost of conflict for over seven decadesThe report maintained the Modi-led fascist Indian government has broken all records of committing brutalities in IIOJK, stressing that India cannot subjugate and terrorize the Kashmiris by resorting to wanton killings and other repressive measures.

It said, Indian defeat is writing on the wall and the day is not far off when the people of the occupied territory will see the dawn of freedom.