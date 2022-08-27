UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Continuously Killing Kashmiri Youth In Fake Encounters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Indian troops continuously killing Kashmiri youth in fake encounters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Indian troops are mercilessly killing innocent and unarmed Kashmiri youth in fake encounters in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service report, Killing Kashmiris in fake encounters is a policy of the fascist Modi regime to subjugate the Kashmiri people.

It said the troops abduct the youth from their homes, streets, roads and markets, subject them to custodial disappearance. They take the abducted youth to the areas near the Line of Control, kill them in fake encounters and label them as militants, it said.

As per the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons, over 8,000 Kashmiris have been subjected to custodial disappearance since 1989 till date by the Indian troops and police personnel, the report said.

It deplored that the whereabouts of these disappeared persons is not known. It is feared that the Indian forces' personnel killed them in staged encounters and buried them in thousands of unidentified mass graves discovered in different areas of the occupied territory, it added.

The report said that the troops martyred three youth in extrajudicial manner on Thursday in Uri area of Baramulla district and dubbed them as militants.

On Tuesday also, the troops shot dead two youth in Nowshera area of Rajouri district.

The report said that Indian troops had martyred two Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter in the Keran area of Kupwara district on June 28, this year. Locals told the media that the troops picked up the youth from their homes and later killed them in a staged encounter, it added.

Similarly, the report said, the troops martyred one Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter in Srinagar on June 29, last year. The youth was killed by the troops after being taken into custody during a cordon and search operation in Parimpora area of the city, the report deplored.

The report said Indian forces martyred two more Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter in Rangret area of Srinagar on December 13, 2021. The killing had triggered anti-India protest demonstrations in the Rangret area, itadded.

The report maintained that killing of the Kashmiri youth in fake encounters is a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter and the world must take notice of the rising numbers of youth killed in fake encounters in IIOJK.

Related Topics

India Dead Militants Protest World Police United Nations Jammu Srinagar Nowshera June December Market Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2022

29 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th August 2022

34 minutes ago
 White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas S ..

White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas Supply to Europe Ahead of Winte ..

9 hours ago
 Israel's Gantz Tells Sullivan How to Stop Iran Fro ..

Israel's Gantz Tells Sullivan How to Stop Iran From Getting Nuclear Weapons - Mi ..

9 hours ago
 Biden Says Presidents May Take Home Some Sensitive ..

Biden Says Presidents May Take Home Some Sensitive Materials, Depends on Circums ..

9 hours ago
 AJK PM grieves over loss of life & property due to ..

AJK PM grieves over loss of life & property due to floods in country

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.