Indian troops continuously killing Kashmiri youth in fake encounters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Indian troops are mercilessly killing innocent and unarmed Kashmiri youth in fake encounters in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service report, Killing Kashmiris in fake encounters is a policy of the fascist Modi regime to subjugate the Kashmiri people.

It said the troops abduct the youth from their homes, streets, roads and markets, subject them to custodial disappearance. They take the abducted youth to the areas near the Line of Control, kill them in fake encounters and label them as militants, it said.

As per the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons, over 8,000 Kashmiris have been subjected to custodial disappearance since 1989 till date by the Indian troops and police personnel, the report said.

It deplored that the whereabouts of these disappeared persons is not known. It is feared that the Indian forces' personnel killed them in staged encounters and buried them in thousands of unidentified mass graves discovered in different areas of the occupied territory, it added.

The report said that the troops martyred three youth in extrajudicial manner on Thursday in Uri area of Baramulla district and dubbed them as militants.

On Tuesday also, the troops shot dead two youth in Nowshera area of Rajouri district.

The report said that Indian troops had martyred two Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter in the Keran area of Kupwara district on June 28, this year. Locals told the media that the troops picked up the youth from their homes and later killed them in a staged encounter, it added.

Similarly, the report said, the troops martyred one Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter in Srinagar on June 29, last year. The youth was killed by the troops after being taken into custody during a cordon and search operation in Parimpora area of the city, the report deplored.

The report said Indian forces martyred two more Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter in Rangret area of Srinagar on December 13, 2021. The killing had triggered anti-India protest demonstrations in the Rangret area, itadded.

The report maintained that killing of the Kashmiri youth in fake encounters is a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter and the world must take notice of the rising numbers of youth killed in fake encounters in IIOJK.