Indian troops' HR violations continue in IIOJK: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The human rights (HR) violations in shape of extra judicial and custodian killings by Indian troops continues in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops on August 19, 2022 martyred a prisoner, Muni Muhammad, a resident of Rampura, Kathua, in Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu, said a report released by the KMS on Monday.

The report said that the infamous Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested him earlier this month and he died after the Indian police, dreaded NIA and jail authorities severely harassed and intimidated him during interrogation in the jail.

The Indian police and NIA were interrogating him on the charges of his involvement in collection and ferrying of weapons and explosives from Jammu's border areas, it added.

The report said the Indian police, hiding their crime of killing the detainee, are claiming that he died after suffering from a cardiac arrest in the jail.

It deplored that earlier Indian police martyred prisoners lodged in the same jail Mohammad Ali Hussain in a fake encounter in Jammu district and Zia Mustafa in Poonch district.