Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth: IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Machil area of the district.

The operation was going on till last reports came in, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

Deputy Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF), R Muthu Krishnan while talking to the media claimed that the youth were killed during a clash with the troops.

There are reports that an Indian Army officer, two soldiers and a BSF trooper were killed in an attack in the same area. The slain officer was identified as Lieutenant Aujla.