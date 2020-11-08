UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops In Their Fresh Act Of State Terrorism Martyred Three Kashmiri Youth: IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 10:00 PM

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth: IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Machil area of the district.

The operation was going on till last reports came in, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

Deputy Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF), R Muthu Krishnan while talking to the media claimed that the youth were killed during a clash with the troops.

There are reports that an Indian Army officer, two soldiers and a BSF trooper were killed in an attack in the same area. The slain officer was identified as Lieutenant Aujla.

Related Topics

India Attack Army Jammu Same Border Media

Recent Stories

DIDI announces winners for iForDesign competition

20 minutes ago

National Service and Reserve Authority holds works ..

50 minutes ago

DHA doctors perform first-ever intrauterine fetal ..

1 hour ago

Etihad changes organisational structure

1 hour ago

Hope Probe will reach Martian Orbit on February 9, ..

1 hour ago

ERC land aid convoy arrives in Damascus to help li ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.