Indian Troops Inflicting Worst Atrocities On Unarmed Kashmiris: APHC

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Indian troops inflicting worst atrocities on unarmed Kashmiris: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that Indian troops are inflicting the worst atrocities on unarmed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said despite using every brutal tactic India has failed to suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiris, who are determined to continue their struggle till it reaches its logical conclusion.

He said that Indian troops were continuing an arrest spree across occupied Kashmir.

He said in severe cold weather, Indian troops launch cordon and search operations in various areas every now and then, make people stand under open sky for hours and harass the inmates including women and children.

The spokesman expressed serious concern over the plight of illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails and appealed to the international human rights organizations to put pressure on India to release them immediately.

He said the Kashmir dispute is a reality and India cannot escape from it. He maintained that lasting peace cannot be established in South Asia without resolving this lingering dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations and the UN resolutions.

The APHC said that Pakistan has always advocated settlement of the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means But India’s intransigence has remained a big impediment in the way of achieving this objective.

He urged India to initiate a meaningful dialogue with Pakistan and Kashmiris to settle this dispute once for all.

