Indian troops initiate CFV along LoC, injures woman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Indian Army troops on Thursday initiated ceasefire violation (CFV) in Hotspring Sector along the line of control (LoC) deliberately targeting civil population with mortars and heavy weapons.

In consequence to that a 55-year old woman got injured due to unprovoked Indian firing, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The injured woman was being provided medical care, it added.