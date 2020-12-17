Indian troops injure, arrest youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism , shot at and injured a youth in Islamabad district on Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops shot at and critically injured and arrested a youth, Zaheer Abbas, during a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Gund Baba Khaleel area of the district.

He was shifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The CASO continued till the last reports came in.

Meanwhile, a massive fire broke out in an Indian Army camp at Lawoosa Mawa in Handwara area of Kupwara district.

The blaze erupted inside 17th Infantry Brigade Camp, which spread to a vast area. According to locals, the raging fire has caused 'quite some damage' as they can hear loud bangs inside the bastion.

Meanwhile the inmates in houses falling in vicinity to the fire spot have fled to safer places.