UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Injure Two Women Along LoC

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Indian troops injure two women along LoC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :In unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) , the Indian Army troops on Friday targeted civilian population in Rakhchikri and Baroh Sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet said two women, residents of Kirni and Gahi village were injured by the Indian Army troops.

He added that around 1697 CFVs were committed by Indian troops in 2020 to date.

Related Topics

India Injured Army ISPR Women 2020

Recent Stories

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

4 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

4 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

4 hours ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.