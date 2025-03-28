Indian troops kill three more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri innocent youth in Kathua district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth during a violent cordon and search operation near Jakhole village in the Ghati Juthana Rajbagh area of the district.

The operation was led by the Indian army, Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve police Force, Border Security Force and Special Operation Group on Sunday in the area.

Reports said that the youth were killed by Indian forces’ personnel in a fake encounter in the area and dubbed them as militants.