Indian Troops Killing Innocent Youth In IIOJK: Bashir Andrabi

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Indian troops killing innocent youth in IIOJK: Bashir Andrabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Bashir Andrabi has said that India, under a well-thought-out plan, is using different tactics to suppress the Kashmiris' freedom movement.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Bashir Andrabi in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the Indian troops were killing innocent youth in the occupied territory. He said the troops are not only arresting innocent Kashmiri youth but many youth are being martyred in jails and during fake encounters.

He said the plight of Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists in jails is extremely deplorable and appealed to the human rights organizations to observe the plight of the Kashmiri political detainees in the jails of India and the territory as the authorities have made life difficult for the Kashmiri prisoners in the jails as well.

Syed Bashir Andrabi said the prisoners have been deprived of all facilities and urged the United Nations and the international community to play their role in release of all the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists and settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, APHC leader Ghulam Nabi War in a statement in Srinagar appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organizations to stop the arrest of innocent Kashmiri people, especially youth, and their transfer to prisons thousands of miles away from Kashmir.

He said the transfer of Kashmiri political leaders to various jails in India is a mockery of international law and is condemnable. He said the use of brute force by the Indian forces cannot suppress the Kashmiris' just struggle and they would take it to its logical conclusion at all costs.

